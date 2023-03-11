I have had the great pleasure of working with Dara Gruenberg for the last several years on the Friends of the Scarsdale Library Board (FOSL). When Dara first joined the FOSL, it was a small organization that quietly supported our wonderful library. Members of the FOSL quickly recognized Dara’s innate leadership capabilities and asked her to fill the role of president. In this role, Dara not only grew the board to include remarkable representatives from each of the Scarsdale neighborhoods, she also elevated the organization to play a prominent role in the library’s Capital Campaign and in its much-needed renovation.
In her roles as president of the FOSL and co-chair of the Capital Campaign, I have long admired Dara’s ability to lead with not only a gentle sense of authority and determination but also with thoughtfulness, kindness and great consideration. In addition to being the type of leader who listens and values teamwork, Dara is a consummate professional who is respectful, responsible and always reliable.
