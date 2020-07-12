Barbara Jaffe’s letter [“Praise for retiring village manager Elizabeth Marrinan,” July 3] praising retiring village planner Elizabeth Marrinan was right on the mark. I followed Barbara as chair of the planning board and would add to her praise of Liz as a professional, the additional fact that Liz’s grace and sense of humor made service on the board a very pleasant task.
VIC GOLDBERG
Axtell Drive
