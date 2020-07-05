Retiring Village Planner Liz Marrinan came to Scarsdale when I was chair of the planning board in 1999 and she was an excellent choice for Scarsdale. Not only was she extremely knowledgeable about planning but she was gracious and had excellent people skills. When a discussion before the planning board became difficult, she often asked the resident to come to her office to talk over the issue. Most of the time she was able to explain the problem and have the resident leave content with having been heard. For the board members who worked with her she was extremely helpful and made sure we understood all the pertinent planning issues of each submission.
During my tenure on the planning board, Liz skillfully guided us through the very contentious Floor Area Ratio study and the resulting code changes.
Scarsdale has been very fortunate for the past 21 years to have Liz Marrinan as the village planner. I am sorry to see her leave but Greg Cutler appears to be an excellent replacement. Not being able to give Liz a big sendoff due to the coronavirus was disappointing but I want to send best wishes to Liz in retirement.
BARBARA JAFFE
Kingston Road
