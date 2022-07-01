I am the general counsel and a 30-year employee of McGraw Hill, the publisher of Reveal Math. I was delighted to read in the Inquirer [“New elementary school math program revealed,” June 17] that Scarsdale schools have adopted the program for all K-5 classrooms beginning in the 2022-23 school year.
Reveal Math is the product of millions of dollars of investment by our company. Our learning scientists teamed up with expert authors to create a program guided by validated academic research and classroom best practices to reveal the mathematician in every student.
My wife and I have sent our three children through the Scarsdale schools and they are thriving, in no small part due to the outstanding educational experience they had. Reveal Math will unquestionably enable our students, regardless of their level, to excel in our increasingly math-oriented world.
David B. Stafford
Copper Beech Lane
