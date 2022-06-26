Having been a graduate of Scarsdale High School in the ’70s, I felt the need to respond to the article [“Parents, students challenge district on prom date choice,” June 17] about the prom date.
We had our prom the night of graduation and it was fabulous! It made graduation that much more meaningful and it was wonderful to celebrate.
The notion that the graduates are alumni that day … really?
I write in hopes of going back to that tradition for the students. Graduation, prom, breakfast at the pool made for a fabulous two days, and turned it all into a terrific celebration with no conflicts.
Change it back and let the kids have the day they will remember forever — as I have.
MARY-ALICE MARCHIONY
Walworth Avenue
