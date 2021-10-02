Government needs to do a better job overseeing how masks are worn and what their efficacy is.
My form of local transportation is the county’s Bee-Line Bus system, which mandates “Masks Required” but not that masks should be worn properly and throughout the bus route. Once riders get past the driver, if masks are worn at all they do not fully cover the nose, and riders treat the bus as a mobile lunch room, which obviates the removal of the mask altogether. Could the county engage the equivalent of air marshals to board buses and enforce safety?
Beyond mask wearing is the question of whether the mask will prevent the airborne transmission of droplets to or from the mouth and nose. Masks today are big business and repeatable business, but only if their wearers choose to replace them after repeated wearings. Many masks fit poorly, especially after repeated wearings, which leaves side elastics unreliable for keeping the mask snug.
There is a cost factor for many who would do the right thing but can’t afford to. This refers not only to replacing masks but also to buying the most effective masks. One wonders which masks sold in stores have any claim of efficacy and to what degree. Clearly mask use has become a fashion item and not a device to ensure the safety of the wearer or of the people nearby.
Federal and State priority has been to get people vaccinated (a logical and sound proposition) but it bodes poorly for the future if the public waits for the “best deal” inducement to become vaccinated or revaccinated. Those already vaccinated are not eligible for the valuable gifts being offered to the hesitant. Those promoting vaccines are trapped between the need to get people to get the shot and the need to get those who are wavering to consider how safe is safe.
And why is COVID still spreading and in new formats? The best mask or the best vaccine collectively or individually achieves 95% efficacy, which leaves 5% uncertainty. There is no claim of 100% so it should not surprise anyone to learn that infection is still possible. If the symptoms are mild after vaccination, there must be many infected but unaware people in the community.
I urge governance to take a clear stance on the quality of the mask chosen for wearing. The government should become a source of free or reduced-price, top-rated face masks. It should communicate that masks that match your shirt or blouse probably provide the same degree of protection as holding a Kleenex over your face. People wearing fashion masks or even surgical masks aren’t protecting others, and people wearing their face masks improperly are only doing harm to themselves.
HAL SAMIS
Hartsdale Avenue
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.