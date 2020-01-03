We are the owners of the Harwood Building, in which The Scarsdale Inquirer had their offices for almost 30 years. We have been the same building owner for many more than 30 years.
Deborah White’s Dec. 20 editorial [“Why we moved”] was filled with inaccuracies. As with all of our office and retail tenants, we strive to work together with all of them to help maintain full occupancy. We tried to work with Ms. White, we made fair offers to her in our negotiations, but she rejected them and then vacated her space.
We own 10 office and retail buildings in the area. At this time, we are more than 90% occupied. We have tenants who have been with us for more than 30 years. We have tenants which have expanded numerous times even in difficult economic climates.
We will continue to strive to maintain the quality of our properties so we can provide for our valuable tenants. We encourage the residents in the Scarsdale area to continue to shop and support all of the Village tenants. We promise to continue to do our part to make the Village the special place it is to live, shop, and work.
We wish The Scarsdale Inquirer the best for its continued success in its new home.
Happy and healthy New Year to all.
RUSH WILSON
President, Scarsdale Improvement Corp.
Editor’s note: The Scarsdale Inquirer stands by the facts stated in the publisher’s editorial of Dec. 20.
