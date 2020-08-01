Thank you to the members of the Scarsdale Board of Education for giving the community an opportunity to be heard [via a listening session July 28].
The role of the PTC Executive Committee, which is composed of the PTC officers and the PTA presidents from all seven Scarsdale schools as parent representatives in the community, is to ensure that all parent voices are heard. To that end, we sent out the PTC Parent Input Form in late June to give all parents an opportunity to share what they believed was important for the school restart committees to consider in their work. We have shared all approximately 150 responses with the Restart Steering Committee.
In order for parent input to have value, however, it is critical that we as parents are informed members of the community. In order for us to be informed, we must receive timely and comprehensive communication from the school district and the school board about issues that affect our children’s mental and physical health, safety and education. Lack of such communication and understanding only leads to speculation, rumor and misunderstandings.
At present, the board and administration are faced with the unprecedented challenge of figuring out the best plan to educate our children and keep them safe. We acknowledge and appreciate the fact that a number of parents sit on the restart committees. We also acknowledge and appreciate that parents had an opportunity to complete a district survey. But parents are not formulating the restart plans, and we are here to make sure that parent input and priorities are considered with respect to any such proposed plans.
We expect the school plans will continue to evolve not only in the next month, but in the months ahead. We ask that the school board partner with us to encourage greater communication and transparency in this process throughout the school year, so that our feedback is relevant, based on facts and not rumor, and therefore more helpful to everyone.
DALYA KHAN
Scarsdale PT Council president 2020-21
