The following letter to the Scarsdale school board is edited for space and reprinted here at the writers’ request.
To Members of the Board of Education,
We are writing in response to the discussion that unfolded at the school board meeting May 22 in regard to PTA gift giving.
The Parent Teacher Council (PTC) oversees and guides all seven Scarsdale PTAs. While we collaborate and share information on a regular basis, each PTA unit operates independently and autonomously. Each unit has its own bylaws, its own dues structure, its own budget, its own fundraising efforts, its own events and, most importantly, its own priorities. Those priorities are reflective of an individual school community and its building administration. While the PTC gives direction and advice, and helps each unit understand how the others are operating and why, we do not, nor does anyone else, have the power to control any aspect of the individual units. That is their sole power and responsibility.
One aspect of the PTA process that connects all individual units is gifting. The elementary schools allot $10,000 and the middle and high school designate $5,000 toward gifts annually. We have placed an emphasis on equitable gift giving for many years, which has its pros and cons. The purpose of this goal is to help ensure that there isn’t a great disparity between what one school receives from its PTA versus another school. This equity is based solely on the dollar amount, which is part of the challenge. Not all schools have the same priorities, wants or needs. Equity should be based on each school being able to receive the things that are most important to them, not on each school receiving the same things for the same amount of money. In addition, schools have different timelines for when they want to receive or implement certain gifts.
Largely due to COVID-19, several PTAs have not given large gifts for the past few years because it was unclear what the needs and wants were, so the gift money has rolled over and grown into larger pools of money. In addition, during the pandemic years, many schools did not spend out for their regular annual programming, resulting in a current surplus of funds. This has created the opportunity for some units to give larger gifts as prioritized by their PTA community and building administration. The intention is not to give increasingly larger gifts over time, but to productively spend the money that has recently accumulated.
The PTC Executive Committee shares detailed information between units throughout the year in regard to budget development, dues, fundraising, ticket pricing, gift ideas and pretty much everything else. We discuss the rationale behind why certain things make sense for one unit and not others and we look for ways to align ourselves when it makes sense. The PTA and PTC decision process is detailed, considerate, thoughtful and collaborative with building and district administration.
Furthermore, the PTAs and PT Council are 501c3 nonprofit organizations. Any fundraising is for the purpose of funding our diverse and robust annual programs, events and initiatives. The PTAs and PTC do this work, in a volunteer capacity, to enhance and enrich the student experience, to build community and to help support the Scarsdale Schools’ mission.
The public discussion this past Monday night painted the PTAs and PTC in a negative light, and is contrary to all the time and effort our volunteers devote to making each unit work to the best of its ability on behalf of their school community. We felt it was important to clarify how we actually operate.
The PTC and PTAs are available to answer any questions in regard to gift planning.
Scarsdale PT Council Executive Committee
