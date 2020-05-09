During this very surreal Teacher Appreciation Week, the Scarsdale PTC Executive Committee would like to take a moment to say “thank you” to the Scarsdale teachers and aides.
We appreciate your creativity, initiative, resolve and hard work this past year, and particularly since our buildings closed in March. Please know that we appreciate everything you are doing for your students and we know this is not easy on you and your families.
Thank you for all that you do for our children and the district as a whole.
JOEY SILBERFEIN
Scarsdale PT Council President 2019-20
On behalf of the Scarsdale PTC Executive Board
