The PTC Executive Committee, PTC Budget Study chairs and all seven PTA Executive Committees support the proposed 2020-21 school budget and encourage all eligible members of the community to vote.
The final version adopted by the board of education on May 13 and presented for public vote via mail-in ballot reflects a substantial reworking by the district administration in response to input by the board of education and significant virtual public deliberation in the midst of the global pandemic. We believe this lean budget and its minimal tax increase is the most prudent and only fiscally responsible course of action while still preserving the essential qualities and caliber of a Scarsdale education.
What happens if the budget does not pass?
As of this writing and absent any further changes to the election schedule, due to the altered timeline for the annual school board election and budget vote, if the budget does not pass, the board of education will be required to adopt a “contingency budget.”
What is a contingency budget?
A contingency budget would require a reduction in the tax levy of nearly $2.5 million in programs and capital expenses. Such a proposal would negatively impact student educational opportunities and experience, school programs, community use of school buildings and facilities, and property values that are tied closely to the reputation of Scarsdale’s public education system.
We are committed to promoting awareness and education so that voters may make informed decisions at the polls. We encourage all eligible voters to exercise their rights and vote in the upcoming contested school board election and budget vote. Registered voters will be mailed a ballot automatically and eligible voters may request a ballot be mailed to them.
Please remember to mail your completed ballots ahead of time so they are received by the school district no later than Tuesday, June 9.
PTC Executive Committee
PTC Budget Study chairs and all seven PTA Executive Committees
