As we approach Teacher Appreciation Week in early May, the Scarsdale Parent Teacher Council Executive Committee wanted to take a moment to express our gratitude for the incredible work of the faculty and staff at the seven Scarsdale Schools.
Our community’s teachers and staff members devote so much time and effort to support the learning and enrichment of our children. After a couple of very unusual years, we are so grateful to be back to a “normal” school experience filled with author visits, field trips, assemblies, school celebrations and much more. It has been great to see our teachers and staff return to the classroom with their regular curriculum, enhanced by some of the lessons learned throughout COVID-19. We hope that the entire school community knows how appreciative we are of the Scarsdale Schools’ faculty and staff — and we look forward to celebrating them during Teacher Appreciation Week.
