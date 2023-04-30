Scarsdale, NY (10583)

Today

Rain likely. Thunder possible. Low 48F. ESE winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Rain likely. Thunder possible. Low 48F. ESE winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.