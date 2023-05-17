Each year the SHS PTA Scholarship Fund provides one-year grants to graduating Scarsdale seniors who need financial assistance in order to attend college. We rely on donations from Scarsdale residents, as well as local businesses and organizations. Unfortunately we find that we are not at our annual fundraising goal this year, yet have received a typical number of applications. This shortage will directly impact the number of grants we are able to make, as well as the amount we can give to each student.
Please help us make sure that the door to higher education is open to all our students.
