My parents didn’t make much money, and certainly didn’t have much in savings or investments. There were two mortgages on the house, and my dad did most home repairs. As we all do as parents of Scarsdale students, they made sacrifices for my education. I knew we didn’t have as much money as my friends — in the ’90s that meant that we didn’t have cable, I didn’t have a TV in my room, my own telephone line, or my own car. In today’s world that translates into a late model iPhone and no game console, Lululemon wardrobe and certainly not a car.
When it was time to apply to college, for better or worse, my parents didn’t put any restrictions on my search. I had a good friend who could have gotten into any college, but because her family was also struggling, she had to limit her choice to what they could afford. I ended up getting into a college that was certainly out of our budget. I sent in my deposit and started filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA®) form. We were hopeful that I would get a Pell grant, but our application was denied because my parents took in just over the maximum qualifying income. My financial aid package was a combination of subsidized and unsubsidized loans. I applied for a few state and federal scholarships, but once again I didn’t meet the requirements.
