The following letter to the community is reprinted at the writers’ request.
Dear Scarsdale Friends and Neighbors,
The Fox Meadow Parent Teachers Association (PTA) Abilities Awareness and the Diversity and Inclusion committees are pleased to invite the Scarsdale community to hear Dr. Rachel Busman, who will speak about “Identifying Anxiety and Related Mental Health Red Flags in Children and Teens Especially during the Pandemic” on April 20 at 7:30 p.m. Dr. Busman will also present on anxiety among children with special needs.
Dr. Busman has extensive experience providing cognitive behavioral therapy to children, teenagers and young adults who are struggling with anxiety disorders, school difficulties and behavioral problems. She also has a specific interest and expertise in the evaluation and treatment of obsessive-compulsive, separation anxiety and social anxiety disorders.
She is the senior director of the Anxiety Disorders Center and director of the Selective Mutism Service at the Child Mind Institute in New York City. Dr. Busman leads a team of clinicians providing evaluation and innovative treatment to children with selective mutism. She is the former president of the Selective Mutism Association, the nation’s largest network of professionals, families and individuals with selective mutism.
This event is open to all Scarsdale residents, teachers, students, administration and staff. If you have any questions that you want to send ahead of time, please submit them at https://bit.ly/38qivYD. Registration for this event is required; you may find the Zoom registration link at http://bit.ly/3r3vS7f. If you have any questions about the event, you may email Rachana Singh at rachanahere2003@yahoo.com or Mayra Kirkendall-Rodríguez at ScarsdaleMayra@Yahoo.com.
Rachana Singh
Mayra Kirkendall-Rodríguez
Fox Meadow PTA event coordinators
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.