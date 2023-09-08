The Scarsdale Parent-Teacher Council (PTC) Community Calendar has arrived in the mailboxes of Scarsdale School District residences. Many members of our community depend on the PTC Community Calendar for their academic year planning as it is filled with important community and school-related events. The Scarsdale Parent-Teacher Council is happy to provide this valuable resource and offer it in both print and electronic form.
PT Council would like to extend a huge thank you to our incredible community sponsors: Scarsdale Security Systems, Houlihan Lawrence Real Estate, Compass Realty/The Zach and Heather Harrison Team, Eye Gallery of Scarsdale and Julia B. Fee/Sotheby’s. The production and distribution of the printed calendar is possible because of their support and generosity. Additional printed copies of the calendar are available for pickup at the offices of our sponsors as well as the main offices of the seven Scarsdale schools.
