The Scarsdale Forum has long supported various environmentally sustainable initiatives that help provide for a better quality of life for all village residents. Recent Forum committee reports in 2018 (https://bit.ly/3UiA4Pw) and again in 2019 (https://bit.ly/3WpM0Rt) encouraged the village to “adopt a resolution to protect the health, safety and welfare of its residents, workers, pets, wildlife and the environment by codifying a policy of organic landscape management in all Village parks, recreation fields and green spaces in the Village, a policy which includes maintaining the currently used organic practices on most Village properties and eliminating the use of toxic pesticides, herbicides and synthetic fertilizers on the select few Village properties where such chemicals may still be used, or may be used in the future by the Village and its contractors …”
The village has scheduled a public hearing devoted to “Pesticide Use on Village Property” on Monday, Nov. 7, at 8 p.m., to be held in person at Rutherford Hall in Scarsdale Village Hall, and via Zoom video conferencing. The objective is to codify a proposed local law to ban chemical pesticides, fungicides, fertilizers, etc., and allow only organic landscape practices on village properties. As a follow up to Forum reports, we are encouraging Scarsdale residents to attend the public hearing on Nov. 7, whether in person or on Zoom, to express support for the proposed local law to ban harmful chemical applications on public land. Residents may log in remotely on the Zoom platform at https://zoom.us/j/93183703358, or by calling in and using 1-929-436-2866 and entering the meeting ID 931 8370 3358, or by logging in using the same meeting ID.
