The Citizens Nominating Committee (CNC) welcomes 12 newly elected members and invites the public to observe part of its first meeting Monday, Nov. 29, at 8 p.m. via Zoom.
Members of the public wishing to follow the opening segment of the meeting must register in advance to attend at https://bit.ly/3noDX8h. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
This meeting is an opportunity to learn more about Scarsdale’s nonpartisan system for selecting candidates to run for village office on the Scarsdale Citizens’ Non-Partisan Party slate. We will also record the public part of the meeting and it will replay on Scarsdale Public Television.
The CNC consists of 30 elected Scarsdale residents who represent their neighborhood election units — Edgewood, Fox Meadow, Greenacres, Heathcote and Quaker Ridge.
New members are elected to the CNC each November to serve staggered three-year terms. The volunteer group will meet over five to six meetings from November through January to seek, interview and evaluate potential candidates to run for village office.
This year the CNC will nominate individuals to run for three openings on the Scarsdale Village Board. Deputy Mayor Justin Arest and Trustee Lena Crandall will be finishing their second two-year terms, and Trustee Randall Whitestone will be completing his first two-year term. The general village election will be held Tuesday, March 15.
Scarsdale’s nonpartisan system has been operating successfully for more than 100 years, following a contentious election in 1909. The goal of the nonpartisan system is to attract qualified citizens who would otherwise avoid campaigning, but would be willing to run for office. The CNC’s deliberations and due diligence on all potential nominees is kept confidential to further encourage well-qualified volunteers to apply for a spot on the nonpartisan slate. Typically, there are four nonelected and nonvoting administrative members of the CNC present to ensure adherence to the procedural requirements of the Non-Partisan Resolution.
Potential candidates also have the option to run for Scarsdale Village offices outside of the nonpartisan system under provisions of New York State law.
If you are interested in running for the position of trustee on the village board or if you know someone who would serve the village of Scarsdale well, contact any elected member of the CNC, or inform the CNC chair, Jill Spielberg, at 914-419-6879 or jillspielberg@gmail.com, or CNC vice chair, Jon Krisbergh, at 917-355-4515 or jkrisbergh@gmail.com.
JILL SPIELBERG
CNC chair
JON KRISBERGH
CNC vice chair
