It is my distinct pleasure to write in support of Randy Whitestone’s nomination as village trustee. His devotion to the Scarsdale community has its roots in his parents’ experiences living in Scarsdale. His professional experience, not to mention his prior experience as a trustee, make him the ideal candidate for this position.
Randy and I have had several conversations on village issues in his first term. It was during those exchanges that Randy showed a genuine desire to help the community, while also demonstrating his strengths as a community communicator. He listened attentively to our complaints —with open mind and compassion — and then followed up with further action that allowed us to feel heard. I have seen firsthand the effort he puts along with all other trustees into making decisions that not only respect cultural diversity, but that have also raised the quality of life for fellow Scarsdalians.
This commitment to bettering our community is a quality that we all share. I firmly believe Randy’s performance as a trustee will serve the village better, as it has during his first term. Most of all, I have been impressed by his intellect, his thoughtfulness and his ability to create a more inclusive community that has and will continue to positively impact us. On March 15 please come out to vote for Randy to show your support and appreciation for his willingness to continue to serve us in his second term.
Han Zhou
Lawrence Road
