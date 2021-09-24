Scarsdale residents and members of our beautiful outdoor municipal pool — a true gem — should be aware of a public meeting held this past Tuesday, Sept. 21, at village hall where a consultant team made a public presentation on the future of the pool. There were about 26 members of the public at the meeting, though there were 1,500 pool members this summer.
The Scarsdale Board of Trustees is considering hiring this consultant firm for more than $110,000 to do a major study of the pool complex. We think this large expenditure of taxpayer money is a waste of taxpayer funds.
This past summer the Scarsdale Parks and Recreation Department allowed for about 120 memberships from surrounding communities that were snapped up quickly. As a regular weekend pool user, I saw no overcrowding. These new members put the pool finances, which operate as a self-supporting enterprise fund, into surplus.
The pool was run beautifully all summer by the rec department in the gorgeous green site enjoyed by our community.
Before we hire any high-priced pool designers, the village should obtain free estimates for the cost of any repairs for any pipes and equipment to keep the four pools running efficiently.
We hope our village board will be prudent before entering into any $100,000-plus consulting agreement. Instead, we should use these moneys to pay for any upgrades of current pool equipment.
BOB HARRISON
Chairman, Scarsdale Taxpayer Alert
Fox Meadow Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.