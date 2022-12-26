Now before year-end is the final opportunity for Scarsdale residents to make their gift to the nonprofit Scarsdale Summer Youth Tennis League for the Scarsdale Middle School comfort station and to help the recreation department with the just-announced need to restore the paint bubbles on the court surface for safe play by our youth tennis leagues and adults. The estimated cost is over $50,000.

We have received gifts from over 50 Scarsdale families for the comfort station.

