Now before year-end is the final opportunity for Scarsdale residents to make their gift to the nonprofit Scarsdale Summer Youth Tennis League for the Scarsdale Middle School comfort station and to help the recreation department with the just-announced need to restore the paint bubbles on the court surface for safe play by our youth tennis leagues and adults. The estimated cost is over $50,000.
We have received gifts from over 50 Scarsdale families for the comfort station.
We plan a bronze plaque at the site with the name of Gold Donors of $1,000, Silver Donors of $500 and Bronze Donors of $250.
Please send checks to the “Scarsdale Summer Youth Tennis League” to 65 Fox Meadow Road, Scarsdale, NY 10583. List the names for the plaque per line per gift (example: Jane and Bill Smith, or separate line for youth children and tennis players, George, Sam, Alice and Mary Jones.).
For families who have already contributed, please confirm the words for your listing by email to Bob Harrison at proscars@aol.com or call 914-646-4054 (cell).
Director, Scarsdale Summer Youth Tennis League
