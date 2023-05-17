May 14-20 is Food Allergy Awareness Week. In conjunction and in support of this event, I worked with Scarsdale Mayor Arest and his office to issue a proclamation, which was read aloud at the board of trustees on May 9, and to hang a banner on Chase Road to increase public awareness about food allergies, which affect so many of our residents.
Food allergies are a life-changing, serious and increasingly prevalent disease that affects more than 33 million Americans. One in every 13 children has food allergies or approximately two children in every classroom. In the U.S., emergency medical treatment for severe allergic reactions to food has increased 377% in only a decade. Each year an estimated 3.3 million Americans require emergency room treatment for symptoms of a severe food allergy reaction. And, food allergies are costly — a study pegged the annual expense to the American economy as more than $25 billion.
