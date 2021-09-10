The final sentence to the Sept. 3 editorial on global warming: “... take steps now ...”
Let us look to the “low hanging fruit” and raise excise tax on gasoline, which is 18.4 cents and was last raised in 1993, almost three decades ago. This would reduce demand (gasoline demand is elastic, which means consumption goes down as cost goes up) and lower carbon emissions. In addition, revenue would be available from the higher excise tax for either infrastructure or rebates to homeowners to insulate their properties. Some object because the tax is regressive and hurts the poor. This objection can be overcome by giving rebates through the IRS to taxpayers who have low incomes and have receipts for gasoline purchases.
To do this requires political leadership. Notwithstanding the Green New Deal recommendation for an energy tax, U.S. Sen. Ed Markey and U.S. Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez are mute. The only administration member who has touched on the matter is U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, who said the increase in excise tax was under consideration. That was months ago on a Sunday talk show and immediately after he walked it back.
In the short to intermediate term we have to reduce demand for hydrocarbons to make progress. The Biden administration has imposed restrictions on oil drilling and at the same time pleaded with OPEC to increase production in order to keep gasoline prices low. Makes little sense — restrict U.S. production and purchase more oil from the Middle East.
Edward Falkenberg
Oak Lane
