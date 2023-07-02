I am writing to you regarding the Inquirer article [“Scarsdale considers changes for noise code,” May 26] whose implications make for a slippery slope that requires a larger debate.
The distinction between environmental noises that are common to the local neighborhood and what we deem a nuisance is much more subjective than we are willing to admit. What constitutes an assault on one’s ears versus what might be mildly unpleasant or merely background noise cannot dismissively be defined by a simple measure of decibels. Doing so is analogous to identifying what is pornographic based on the display of nudity instead of obscenity.
Let us not look at “noise” as a nuisance that needs to be prescriptively addressed like a game of whack-a-mole, but more as a much broader subject that cannot be so easily resolved. The root problem stems from declining neighborliness and deteriorating etiquette. In simplest terms, the contentious noise debate comes about when you combine people believing that they are entitled to make noise with those that believe they are entitled to live in peace and quiet.
Absent from the conversation is the lost art of being neighborly. More accurately, societal behavior has waned toward being nonconfrontational in combination with a fear of being judged intolerant. Whatever happened to the neighbor planning a lively animated outdoor party who informs his or her fellow neighbors accordingly or even extends an invitation? What happened to the neighbor who goes over to share his or her displeasure of excessive noise, to which the offending neighbor empathizes and apologizes?
Sadly, common decency — like common sense — has been replaced by apathy, disrespect and selfishness. Scarsdale is not immune from modern society’s degenerating attitudes of passive-aggressiveness and widespread sense of entitlement. Moreover, when it comes to noise, the behavioral response on the receiving end to such offending inconveniences leads to frustrations from feeling powerless to act. Instead of addressing these inconveniences personally, we have the police handle it or complain to the village board or, in the extreme, seek legal action.
Do we really need the Scarsdale police to act like the kindergarten teacher having to stop children fighting in the schoolyard? Do we take it even further and impose fines for noise? Why stop at noise? Perhaps there should be rules against leaving lowbrow plastic toys and cheap lawn furniture in full view from the street?
If we do not impose rules, then offending noise sources may go unchecked, relegating residents to act like responsible adults who maturely address issues as they occur on their own. If we do impose rules, we give up the option to choose how best to handle such situations in favor of having the enforcing body decide.
Unfortunately, nothing can be done about those noise makers who are oblivious, indifferent, obnoxious or loathsome. You can’t fix stupid. But for all those other occasions, “offendees” should take ownership of their causing displeasure and be thoughtful in their choice of action given the context of the situation.
