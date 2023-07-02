I am writing to you regarding the Inquirer article [“Scarsdale considers changes for noise code,” May 26] whose implications make for a slippery slope that requires a larger debate.

The distinction between environmental noises that are common to the local neighborhood and what we deem a nuisance is much more subjective than we are willing to admit. What constitutes an assault on one’s ears versus what might be mildly unpleasant or merely background noise cannot dismissively be defined by a simple measure of decibels. Doing so is analogous to identifying what is pornographic based on the display of nudity instead of obscenity.

