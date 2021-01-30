We are very concerned about the proposed increase in Scarsdale resident pool permit rates for the coming summer season and we totally oppose such an increase.
Pool membership has been down over recent years, but raising rates is not the way to increase membership. We need to hold onto our current membership. We need a marketing program for new membership from our surrounding communities, particularly Garth Road, at a reasonable rate no more than twice the resident rate. We also should offer membership to the employees of the village and the school system at rates up to twice the resident rate, maybe less. We could easily do an email survey of those employees to gauge their interest in pool membership at certain rates.
Please do not raise pool rates. That would destroy pool membership during COVID.
We are pool members for 40 years.
BOB and TERRI HARRISON
Fox Meadow Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.