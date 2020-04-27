It is unconscionable that in the worst pandemic in over a century, the Scarsdale Citizens’ Non-Partisan Party administration plans to raise taxes as of Tuesday, April 28. Plunging retail sales, housing starts and industrial production, coupled with rising individual and corporate debt defaults, tell me that the COVID-19 crisis will be far more painful than the 2008-09 financial crisis.
More than 22 million Americans have lost their jobs in just the last five weeks, wiping out all new job creation over the last decade, and the figure is likely to exceed 25 million by the end of this week. In New York State, the unemployment rate is already at 13%, and business activity has plummeted. The unemployment data do not even include those who are still struggling to get through overwhelmed departments of labor nationwide or those of us who are self-employed. Scarsdale residents are in no way immune to this economic crisis.
At every village board of trustees meeting I have attended in the last month, I have heard Trustee Justin Arest state he wants to act on data. What data, other than the above, is he looking for before the board and he help residents in distress? And given that Arest, who took a lead role in the Freightway redevelopment debacle, seems to appreciate data, where are the data for how this project could impact crowding in our school, roads, or commuter trains, not to mention our tax burden? In his capacity as the lead trustee on the tentative budget, why has Arest not produced data on the macroeconomic assumptions underlying the budget? Where are the data for how this budget was stress-tested, if at all?
Where are the data analyses for numerous unjustified and undocumented budget appropriations, including another $200,000 for Freightway redevelopment on top of the $300,000 already spent on this project, which we were told was put on ‘pause’? During last week’s budget hearing, when Voters Choice Party (VCP) candidate Bob Berg asked about unnecessary appropriation, Arest stated, “Freightway, I do not anticipate there [will] be any money expended on those Freightway uses, but what are we going to do with them? Where are they going to go? We can put them immediately, I guess, in the contingent account.”You may hear Arest’s remarks at the 1:13:31 marker in the budget hearing section at https://bit.ly/2Vv9XJM.
As someone who teaches courses on municipal finance, I find Arest’s solution troubling. Is it appropriate or even legal to appropriate monies for a specific purpose in a municipal budget, when you know those monies will never be spent for that purpose? Is this a slush fund?
While this board waits for data, Scarsdale residents are losing their jobs, experiencing salary cuts and many are closing their businesses. On Sunday, April 19, VCP trustee candidates Bob Berg, Sean Cohen, Bob Selvaggio and I launched a petition addressed to the mayor and board urging them to lower village taxes. In less than 12 hours, more than 100 residents signed the petition. I encourage you to join us; our petition is on this link: https://bit.ly/2KfOkGP.
MAYRA KIRKENDALL-RODRÍGUEZ
Campaign chair
Voters Choice Party
