Thank you for the opportunity to respond to Steve Pass’ [May 29] letter, “Candidate for BOE spread negative, misleading information.”
I am the CEO of Truth in Accounting (TIA), which I founded in 2002. The organization’s mission is to educate and empower citizens with understandable, reliable and transparent government financial information.
In September 2018, TIA issued a two-page report titled, “Scarsdale Financially Distressed” based upon a holistic assessment of the village’s financial condition. For Scarsdale, we found the village needed $89 million to pay the noncapital debt it had accumulated. We found each Scarsdale taxpayer’s share of this debt was $14,600 and gave the village a grade of “D.” Because we grade government entities based upon their history of truly balanced budgets, an entity with a taxpayer burden between zero and $4,000 receives a passing “C” grade.
Mr. Pass contrasted our grade to Moody’s rating of Aaa rating for Scarsdale. Moody’s rating is not an assessment of the village’s financial condition. It is an assessment of the credit risk of the village’s bonds. Hetty Chang, former Moody’s vice president, stated that credit ratings are not “public report cards, although politicians may use them as such.”
Contrary to Mr. Pass’ assertion that our report did not cite our sources, the following wording was at the bottom of the first page of the report, “Data included in this report is derived from the Village of Scarsdale’s 2017 audited Comprehensive Annual Financial Report and retirement plans’ actuarial reports.” As I mentioned to Mr. Pass, the only data that we did not derive from the village’s audited financial report was its number of taxpayers, which was calculated based upon its population and the percentage of New York’s federal taxpayers who have a federal income tax liability.
We asserted the village had “hidden retirement debt” based upon the fact that only $31 million of its other post-employment benefits (OPEB) debt was reported on its Statement of Net Position, which is similar to a corporate balance sheet. We considered some of this debt to be “hidden” because it was not included in the village’s reported liabilities and the full amount of $91 million was not disclosed until page 58 of the financial report. Fortunately, new GASB accounting standards no longer give Scarsdale the option of not reporting all of its OPEB debt.
The village’s most recent financial report does report all of its $116.6 million OPEB debt on its Statement of Net Position. Now that all of its liabilities are not hidden, the village reported a negative net position of $46 million and a negative “unrestricted” net position of $107 million, which represents the debt the village has elected to fund as they come due rather than when they are incurred. Future taxpayers will be burdened with paying this debt and it correlates to the $89 million “money needed to pay its bills” we reported in our 2018 two-page report. Scarsdale’s financial information is negative.
I stand by everything I wrote in my letter, and this response from Truth in Accounting actually validates it.
Specifically, Truth in Accounting says that their sources WERE cited, whereas I said they were not. The fact is, they did NOT cite all of their sources and it is impossible to get to their headline number with sources they do cite. They confirm as much in this letter.
I wrote that they use statewide averages for some assumptions, which they also confirm in this letter.
Their letter double-downs on their characterization of Scarsdale's retirement debt as "hidden" (with the implication that village leaders are hiding it). However they seem to have redefined the word "hidden" to mean "not shown until page 58." The fact is that ALL retirement debt has been disclosed -- not "hidden" -- in Scarsdale's financial statements since at least 2002, in conformity with GASB accounting standards.
These issues, and others, is likely why fact-checking organization Politifact rated Truth in Accounting's similar report on Georgia's finances as "Mostly False."
Anyway, none of this addresses what is in my mind the bigger issue and the reason I wrote my letter, which is that Ms. Kirkendall-Rodriguez, a candidate for the School Board, chose to unnecessarily disseminate negative information about Scarsdale far and wide in national publications. It is even worse given that the information was misleading, alarmist, and inaccurate.
