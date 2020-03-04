I am writing in support of the candidacy of Lena Crandall for village trustee. I have had the pleasure of knowing Lena for approximately 20 years. We both served as board members of the Friends of the Scarsdale Parks. As time went by, she served as secretary and later as president for five years. She then served as committee chair for the Scarsdale High School PTA Sustainability Committee.
She has been a member of the Scarsdale Forum for more than 15 years. During this time, she has served as director at large, Hospitality Committee chair, vice president, and later as president. In addition, she has been a member of the Scarsdale Woman’s Club for nearly 20 years and has served on a number of philanthropic committees.
She has served on the board of directors of the Scarsdale Adult School and has chaired the Citizens Nominating Committee. She currently serves as trustee for the town and village of Scarsdale. She has served in all these duties with great distinction, insight and perseverance. I am confident in her abilities and I plan to vote for her continued service to the village as trustee in the village election Wednesday, March 18.
I urge others to do so as well.
RICHARD REUTER
Drake Road
