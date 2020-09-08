A volunteer is someone who dedicates his or her time and energy toward the goal of helping others, without compensation but rather for the joy and satisfaction of making a difference in someone else’s life. Scarsdale is very lucky to count Lena Crandall as a village volunteer and trustee. Lena has dedicated her time living in Scarsdale, for the past 28 years, to her family and to our town, most recently as a member of the board of trustees. Looking at the myriad volunteer activities she has chaired over the years, Lena focused on her love for children and senior citizens, the environment and our town at large.
Lena was a dedicated leader even before she was elected as a trustee. Her time serving or chairing local organizations, such as Friends of Scarsdale Parks, Scarsdale Adult School Advisory Board, Scarsdale Forum and PT Council Community Service Committee, enabled her to gain important knowledge and experience that she uses as village trustee today, serving on many of these same committees representing our entire community. She is a trustee who listens to residents. Her passion for protecting the environment is evident and so important to Scarsdale. Her thoughtful questions help bring about rational answers, especially during unprecedented times like these.
Trustee Lena Crandall and the rest of the board have been responsive to the needs of our community in the wake of the pandemic, weather emergencies and electric outages. They have steered our budget through rough waters and shown a steady hand in bringing our village through unsettled times. Most importantly, Trustee Lena Crandell has taken the time to get to know many of the residents of Scarsdale, making her a more effective leader.
I have personally worked with Lena on neighborhood association concerns and saw firsthand that her quiet, methodical demeanor was a key to solving issues in the best interest of all the residents.
I support Lena Crandall along with Trustees Justin Arest and Randall Whitestone for reelection in September. Vote Row B, Scarsdale Citizens’ Non-Partisan slate.
MELANIE SPIVAK
Bradford Road
