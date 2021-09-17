Thanks for helping your readers remember 9/11 in a wonderful and local way with articles to read, reread and absorb.
I like them all but I give A+ to the front page article by Todd Sliss about the Kirwin family, “Turning tragedy into triumph,” and how the loss of their father and husband in the World Trade Center disaster 20 years ago has affected them over the years. Glenn Kirwin left them a wonderful legacy for them to remember and admire always.
Nice piece. Keep that type of article coming.
Bill Doescher
Yonkers
Former resident of Scarsdale
