“The New Normal” is the headline to stories about COVID-19’s impact on life in this country.
“The New Normal” could also be the headline to stories about our country’s mass murders, one after another after another, the murder of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, only the latest.
Unlike others, some worth listening to, some not, I make no pretense of knowing the how’s and why’s or where we go from here.
DONALD NAWI
Chateaux Circle
