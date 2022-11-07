After reading Bob Harrison’s letter [“New grassroots group forming to assess pool project,” Oct. 21], I am left wondering whether he and I were, in fact, at the same village work session on Sept. 28, as I feel that his letter misrepresents the presentations and village board response and does a disservice to our community. The consultants gave clear presentations of the work involved in surveying both the pool infrastructure and the community’s desires. The village trustees responded thoughtfully, recognizing the decisions will affect Scarsdale and our finances for decades to come.
Harrison’s letter inaccurately describes the financial forecasts for a range of improvements, some essential to keep the pool running and others an estimate of costs should the town decide on enhancements or changes, like the addition of an indoor pool at the complex. The consultants never stated that the pool should be closed for a major renovation. They were clear that the pool will eventually close without investment in the infrastructure that soon will be beyond repair.
