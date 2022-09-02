I read with interest the Inquirer’s Aug. 26 editorial titled “Send in the clouds.” With reference to the dry summer we are experiencing in Scarsdale this year, the editorial noted, “climate experts have been predicting more frequent and intense droughts … as the planet heats up from greenhouse gases.” The editorial added that experts are warning that the current dry spell in the northeast “foreshadows an emerging pattern for a region that many have considered relatively insulated from the threats of global warming.”
Climate change is real and effort should be made to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions. I support the recent “Inflation Reduction Act” which provides financial incentives that will accelerate the development of green energy sources. Still, I lament that the topic of climate change has become highly politicized, with a drumbeat of media stories warning of existential threats to humanity and attribution of every atypical weather that occurs somewhere on the globe to anthropogenic climate change. This led me to do a few minutes of research on recent summer precipitation in our area to test the editorial’s premise that drought is a growing threat for Scarsdale residents. I used the website weatherspark.com as my source and found that the summer precipitation in our region dating back to 2017 at the nearby Westchester County Airport (WCA) in White Plains, is as follows:
Average summer rainfall at the WCA is 10.5 inches. While 2022 has been a dry summer in Scarsdale with only .7 inches of rain measured at the WCA since July 18 as of this writing, the data clearly demonstrates that we’ve in fact had a recent series of wetter than average summers. There is simply no evidence of a growing threat of drought. Thus, the premise of the Inquirer’s editorial had no factual basis.
While human contribution to climate change has been scientifically established, it’s a historical fact that our planet has undergone rapid changes in climate throughout the millennia. Weather is notoriously mercurial. Extreme weather is and has been a regular occurrence somewhere on Earth and while not reported in the mainstream media, some respected climatologists, acknowledging the 1.1 degree Celsius increase in global temperatures since 1850, challenge the premise that weather has recently become more extreme. The Inquirer should not contribute to the sensationalist media coverage we are seeing these days on climate change. The fact is not every flood, drought, wildfire, heat wave, cold wave or major storm necessarily signals an ominous trend, nor can they be conclusively attributed to man’s influence on climate.
(0) comments
