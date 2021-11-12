In response to the letter regarding gas-powered leaf blowers [“Think globally, act locally with ban on gas-powered blowers,” Nov. 5]:
Crying out that they are “wreaking environmental destruction right here in Scarsdale” is the reason many people don’t take the need for a green revolution seriously. Environmental destruction? Not that it matters to you, but ever consider how all these guys hired to remove leaves from all those fancy lawns will do their jobs without a gas-powered blower? Why don’t you go ask them how long it will take them to hand rake all those leaves?
Marty Grossman
Coralyn Road
