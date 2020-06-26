Daniel Reingold’s letter [“An open letter to congressional candidate Jamaal Bowman,” June 19], written shortly before our recent primary, offered a shockingly myopic polemic related to the election of our congressional representative for District 16. Perhaps his letter is an example of why change comes slowly in America.
Mr. Reingold’s letter uses 13 of 16 paragraphs to directly address Jamaal Bowman regarding Mr. Bowman’s views of Israel and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. From a series of rhetorical questions, unanswered, we are meant to infer that Mr. Bowman is either not supportive of Israeli interests, or perhaps something worse, something which Mr. Reingold implies, but does not make explicit. Without Melanie Flaxer’s fine response, your readers would have been left with a clearly misleading impression of Mr. Bowman’s views.
There is, however, something more important implicit in this letter. No doubt U.S. policy toward Israel is important, and a robust discussion of these issues is worthwhile. But the very nature of this letter reveals that Mr. Reingold is unconcerned with other issues, here and now, which are literally burning in the streets of our nation. Has he noticed the shambolic misanthrope in the White house? Has he noticed a certain health care crisis nearby? Has he noticed the pain inflicted by generations of deepening inequality? Has he taken the time to listen to the voices of his neighbors as they speak about the danger they are in and the humiliations they endure, every day, because of the color of their skin?
Does Mr. Reingold really believe that the voters of the Bronx, Yonkers and Scarsdale, in June of 2020, should choose their representative to Congress based upon a detailed analysis of his or her views of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict? Thankfully, a clear majority of our neighbors had the wisdom to prioritize other things. We have serious social and economic problems in this country which many of us, including myself, have accepted for too long and with too much complacency.
We can now sincerely thank Rep. Eliot Engel for his many years of service on our behalf. I, for one, would like to welcome Jamaal Bowman as our new representative in Congress. I hope that you can work with dignity, creativity and energy to affect change in our capital. Represent us well.
R. CRAIG TRACY
Colvin Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.