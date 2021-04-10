Asian Americans are under attack in America: (1) some by idiots blaming those Americans of Chinese heritage (who fled a brutal Communist dictatorship) for a pandemic emerged from the country they fled; (2) some by the street thugs in our increasingly lawless cities; and (3) many, many more by racist school superintendents in New York and other major cities, and by college admissions officers and university administrators, who resent the influx of “too many highly qualified Asian American applicants” and actively discriminate against them.
For example, some prestigious universities have adopted a scheme of “multiple-criteria holistic admissions,” which allows them to reject Asian American applicants with better academic and extracurricular credentials than those of admitted applicants in the name of “inclusion” or “affirmative” action.
Economist E. Roy Weintraub has written that in the 1920s, as applications of Jewish students to Ivy League schools “exploded,” Harvard, Yale and Princeton began using “a good character” and “leadership ability” as admission requirements and assessed those attributes through interviews and determining how “Jewish” the applicants looked. Asian American applicants face the same methods of exclusion 100 years later —Asians today are getting the “Jew-treatment” from the academy.
Janmariz Deguia charges in her poem that she recited at the March 27 vigil, as reported in The Scarsdale Inquirer [“#StopAsianHate,” April 2], that the cause of “Asian hate” is “white supremacy,” and she throws in that whites are murderers, but Blacks are named criminals (presumably only) because of their skin color. Then for good measure Deguia blames “white supremacy” for disabled people’s troubles and for “missing and murdered indigenous people.” Deguia concludes that if “we” band together we can “dismantle the cause.”
Although I was taken aback by this uninformed and racist rant, it’s best to simply present actual data regarding violence against Asian Americans.
Heather MacDonald of the Manhattan Institute has written recently that according to the New York City Police Department, whites (32% of the city’s population) made up only 10% of all suspects in anti-Asian attacks in 2020, while 50% of the attacks were committed by Blacks (24% of the city’s population). Thus, whites were underrepresented by a large margin among the set of alleged attackers.
The Wall Street Journal (April 6) contains similar statistics both for the United States (24% of attacks on Asian Americans in 2019 were committed by whites who comprise 77% of the U.S. population, 24% by fellow Asian Americans, and 52% by the remaining 17% of the population). Anyone reading a newspaper over the past several months and daring to walk NYC streets and ride its subways knows that it is not “white supremacists” attacking innocent Asian Americans and others in New York and other major cities across the country, even without looking to the official statistics.
It’s time to put the lie about white-on-Asian violence and discrimination to rest and address the problems honestly without targeting blame at any particular group linked only by its common pigmentation, but rather by focusing on the evil done by individuals and educational institutions. It’s time to put an end to all racism — even that of the so-called “anti-racists.”
BOB SELVAGGIO
Rochambeau Road
