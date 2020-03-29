How are you doing in this brave new world? Thank you for continuing to cover our community and keeping us informed as we collectively and independently deal with a pandemic that has come to our doors. I frequently find myself reading the Inquirer a week or two later and now is no different. Your March 13 issue is one I may save as a reminder that we all have a story to share and it is most easily shared when someone is listening.
The story of Tao Cheng in self-quarantine after returning from China was especially moving. Her desire to see her family, especially her aging parents in China despite the increasing rise of cases there and then her return to a new normal in Scarsdale where she isolated herself to protect her family and community are sentiments we all share and perhaps decisions we too have had to make.
The story of the resilience of our senior citizens who are coping with the isolation brought about by the social distancing restrictions now in place was inspirational. I welcome the wisdom they are willing to share as a result of their life experiences.
Over this past week, I plan to read the next few issues of the Inquirer in a more timely way (but no pressure), take walks with neighbors at a social distance, check on those who may need an item from the store and cannot get out themselves, remind the young bikers in our streets to wear their helmets and help Girl Scout troops whose cookie booths have been canceled sell their cookies.
Above all, I am hoping everyone will be kind to each other. Be kind to the spouse who may be annoying you, be kind to your children who are annoying you and be kind to those who have not been kind to you. This is a wonderful opportunity to come together as a community, fortunate in our resources to help each other live meaningful lives in a rather wonderful place known as Scarsdale.
B. KATHLEEN MUNGUIA
Brookby Road
