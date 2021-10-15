A beating heart means life. When a heart stops beating there is death. Assemblywoman Amy Paulin, in the Inquirer [“Paulin speaks out for women’s rights at rally,” Oct. 8] boasts she has spent her life arguing for women’s rights, including the right to abortion.
Abortion is the stopping of a beating heart and the death of the defenseless little creature within the womb.
ANDREW C. HARTZELL JR.
Eastwoods Lane
