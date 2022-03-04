Last week Linda Leavitt wrote (“The cranky editor,” Feb. 25) of her “waging war on bad grammar, misspellings, verbosity, euphemisms, and cliches” during her tenure as editor of the Inquirer. Alas, I regret to inform Ms. Leavitt that (literally!) a mere 13 inches away from her column was a glaring spelling error (“thworted”) in the weekly police blotter headline.
Gary Liebowitz
Walworth Avenue
