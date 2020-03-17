I’m not often a Feiner defender but the offending resolution is only a request to Albany reps to see if they could persuade their august bodies to grant home rule to allow increasing the HPPD Board to 7 and to remove property ownership from charter requirements. Those lacking ownership (renters) can hold town office (even supervisor) or serve on any other volunteer boards. There are trick ponies running circles here. If HPPD’s three members vote as a block, Feiner seeking to control the board won’t happen if increased to five since three remains a majority. With seven, four new members, all willing to take a bullet for Feiner, rule the roost. However seven is also the roster of planning and zoning boards which don’t preside over money while the HPPD receives and disburses large sums, hiring outside counsel and accounting.
All the Resolution seeks is a green light to move the matter forward opening it to further public discussion. If Albany approves, this allows Feiner to advance his token to the next level of play. Further means a long and windy road with rest stops for public hearings before a final vote to become local law only with the town board consenting. There is no rush other than to get the request to Albany. And PR-wise what could be better for those opposed were Albany to say no.
So when Mr. Feiner writes the HPPD seeking information, he is given the cold shoulder citing privacy concerns over pending matters. Not so private that The Inquirer was able to FOIL a copy of Feiner’s letter but how did it know what to FOIL? And I remind readers that anything Feiner seeks per his letter is not a fait accompli absent the town council.
Given the “heroic” stand of three town council members, it appears unlikely, push coming to shove months later, that Feiner will then have their support. Odd too, that in the furor over his “true” intentions, which are neither unseemly or without basis (Feiner is responsible to the whole of unincorporated), the supervisor has raised legitimate concerns about a future HPPD without Edgemont’s presence and participation. But neither the article nor the editorial spare kind words to discuss the letter — only condemning its existence.
While my letter predates the resolution’s reappearance on Wednesday, the news should not read that Feiner was grounded by “just three votes” but rather that for Feiner’s 29 years, he has always had the council’s full support. This and other MacGuffins remind me of a photojournalism course in college. Picture a building on fire, a window on the top floor, a woman holding a baby and flames creeping nearer. All cameras are aimed at that drama but the prizewinner was a lone photographer who captured horror on a bystander’s face. In 2020, the story is not that Feiner has a secret agenda but that everyone has “secret” agendas. Perhaps readers would recoil in horror were they privy to the prejudices of Edgemont, the prosecution; HPPD, the court; and not just Feiner, defendant.
HAL SAMIS
N. Washington Avenue
Hartsdale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.