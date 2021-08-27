The letter in last week’s Inquirer is surprising [“Becoming a village has nothing to do with who lives in Edgemont,” Aug. 20]. It is out of character for the Edgemont Incorporation Committee (EIC) to attack someone in the personal manner they went after me. Did I hit a sensitive nerve? Did what I and Zach before me said ring true? Seems like it.
What is not surprising is the EIC’s attempt to mislead the community through misstatements and half truths or its continued attack on the volunteer members of Greenburgh’s land use boards that give so much of their time to help ensure that we can maintain the excellent quality of life in our community. The EIC members do this despite rarely showing up at any of these meetings and even turning down an opportunity to be on at least one of the boards.
Given the word limitation on this letter, I will highlight only two of the misstatements in their letter. First, they claim that incorporation is “entirely unrelated to who lives and attends school here.” That is categorically false. Land use decisions, including the drafting of new zoning laws, can have a significant impact on who lives in Edgemont. And if a village tried to implement land use policies designed to keep multifamily or affordable housing out of Edgemont, it would likely be sued and lose. (See Dromore Road.)
EIC members also say local control of land use is a key reason to incorporate. But, when you ask what would change, the answer is generally “There would be no Dromore Road or Shelbourne.” They say they are in favor of affordable housing. But, if you ask them where, they will give you no answer.
The focus is on Dromore as one of the key examples of bad land use decisions by the town of Greenburgh. But, Dromore was a mistake in the map, not a land use decision. Yes, the town supervisor is technically responsible for the zoning map. But, there are 29,000 properties in Greenburgh. How is the supervisor supposed to find a mistake of less than an inch unless he knew what he was looking for? Remember, this criticism comes from the same group who failed to file a legal petition twice despite having enough high-powered attorneys to have a poker game at the Harvard Club.
The damages on Dromore were not caused by the mistake in the map. They were caused by the delay in approval after the court ruled the map valid. Much of this delay was caused by the opposition to the project from Edgemont members, some of whom are members of the EIC. They were involved in a negotiation to buy the land from the developer and several lawsuits to stop the development from being built. I do not have room to go into more detail here. But I will on my Facebook page and possibly on Nextdoor.
Bottom line, the EIC needs to be fully transparent with its motives and plans. Something up until now it has not been.
HUGH SCHWARTZ
Sherwood Place
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.