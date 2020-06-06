I am surprised to see an endorsement from a local news publication that should remain independent and factual in a local contested election. I recently subscribed to The Scarsdale Inquirer, because I saw professionalism and balanced coverage for all voices in the local spectrum of news and politics. I cannot understand how the editor may risk the independent position of a news publication subscribing and endorsing two good candidates, but using negative comments about another candidate, violating its own rules of netiquette.
You have every right to like any candidate you want. Yet, your comments about the other candidate looked no better than the attacks the candidate has had to repeatedly endure on social media. It is your right to have an opinion. Yet, is being negative about a candidate without proving your views with facts what your paper will now do? Did you ask the candidate about any eyesight issues before commenting on typos? This type of language is just not nice, nor appropriate or professional in my humble view.
I know The Scarsdale Inquirer was looking for financial support from our local community, I am a supporter of The Scarsdale Inquirer as I stated before. However, I respectfully disagree with this editorial, and I am afraid it puts our trust at risk about the independence of your paper. I am not looking to engage in a debate, but somebody had to say something about this endorsement’s language that looks unprofessional at the least, and at worst it looks like it was motivated by something or someone else’s interest.
Diversity makes us strong!
CARLOS RAMIREZ
Post Road
