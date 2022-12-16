Before our realtor showed us houses in Scarsdale, she showed us the Scarsdale pool. We were sold! This past March, after 46 happy years in Scarsdale, we moved to North Bethesda/Rockville, Maryland, to be near family. We live near the local Jewish Community Center because it has an outdoor pool that is heated during cold weather and is open year-round. People exit the pool and rush to the wonderful locker rooms with sauna and steam rooms and lockers that can be rented inexpensively so you aren’t always shlepping your stuff back and forth. The JCC also has an indoor pool, and both are open long hours almost every day of the year. But the outdoor pool has some features that I hope Scarsdale’s Pool Complex Special Assignment Committee (PCSAC) will consider incorporating in their plans for the Scarsdale pool.
Seating: A large area at the end of the main pool is covered with an attractive awning, under which are four long rows of very comfortable blue chaise lounges where people read, nap, chat with friends and family, and enjoy snacks. There are groups of chaises and chairs elsewhere too. Especially for families with young children and older people and people with mobility issues, having lounges and chairs on-site is a real blessing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.