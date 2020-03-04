Our village elections are fast approaching and I want to urge all my fellow residents to re-elect Justin Arest to a second term as village trustee.
For nearly two years, a group of dedicated residents and I have had the pleasure of working with Justin as members of the Scarsdale Cable Television Commission of which I have been a member for more than 10 years and its chairman for the last two years. The Village Code established this commission authorizing it to negotiate and recommend to the mayor and trustees new cable television franchise agreements with our cable providers, Verizon and Altice (Cablevision). Justin was appointed by two successive mayors as the trustee liaison to the commission. The role of the trustee liaison is to provide feedback to the board. As did his predecessors, Justin does far more.
Justin’s involvement has been an invaluable asset to the work of the commission. He has not only attended every meeting and participated in every conference call — his ongoing advice, input and recommendations have been important in the preparations for face-to-face negotiations with the cable providers. His background as an attorney and businessman has uniquely combined to provide the commission with a priceless partner in seeking the best cable television deal for Scarsdale residents, businesses and nonprofit organizations during the next 5 to 10 years.
Additionally, Justin was instrumental in helping the Scarsdale library secure funds from our cable providers for its cable television facilities upgrades to enhance residents’ television access to the library’s events and programming on Scarsdale’s Public Access cable channels.
Beyond his involvement with the cable commission, Justin’s astute analysis of issues and proposed solutions and his proven business acumen and legal skills in addressing villagewide matters make his continued involvement with our village government invaluable. I urge all our residents to re-elect Justin by voting Row B on March 18.
MICHAEL A. RUBIN
Crossway
