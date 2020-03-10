I first became acquainted with Justin Arest in my capacity as the co-president of the League of Women Voters Scarsdale when he was assigned to be the village trustee liaison in his first year as trustee. From the onset of our working relationship, I was struck by how knowledgeable Justin was on a wide range of complex village issues. He has often shown an encyclopedic-like knowledge of the village budget and has displayed the ability to handle himself well in front of large groups discussing anything from the mundane to the potentially controversial.
The League annually evaluates the village’s budget process, and Justin made himself available to us regularly to answer questions and explain issues, whether on the phone or in person. He has a natural ability to distill the essence of complicated issues and explain them in a way that is easily understandable. During budget discussions with his colleagues and village staff, Justin excelled at asking pointed questions about the village budget and routinely tried to find creative solutions to maintaining desired services as well as finding cost savings.
Over the course of his first year, there were at least a few important matters on which Justin was willing to disagree with his colleagues due to problems he found with the process, as well as substance. I respect his courage to speak up and dissent from the dais.
I was fortunate to work again with Justin as liaison in his second year as trustee in my capacity as co-president of the Fox Meadow Neighborhood Association. Over and over again, Justin showed his willingness to not only listen to residents’ concerns and attend our myriad events, but I always found him to be additive.
Justin cares deeply about Scarsdale and demonstrates that in the way he carries out his responsibilities as trustee. I am so impressed with how prepared he is at every single meeting. I once asked him how he makes the time. He laughed and then smiled and told me that it was hard and meant a lot less sleep, but it was also very important to him. He is committed to making the community and the volunteers who have served before him proud.
I strongly endorse Justin for a second term and encourage voters to show up at the polls to vote Row B on Wednesday, March 18 at Scarsdale Congregational Church. The SCNPP slate is vetted, thoughtful and will represent us well. We are fortunate that they are willing and able to step up to serve Scarsdale.
JANICE STARR
Church Lane
