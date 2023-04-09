I strongly endorse Amber Yusuf and Robert Klein to continue serving on the Scarsdale Board of Education. Amber and Bob have the experience, qualities and skills that will continue to make them excellent members of the board.

As a third year member of the SBNC, I can attest to the care and thoroughness with which the committee vets and considers the candidates who come before us. Amber and Bob have earned our confidence and trust that they will continue to effectively serve on the board.

