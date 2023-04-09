I strongly endorse Amber Yusuf and Robert Klein to continue serving on the Scarsdale Board of Education. Amber and Bob have the experience, qualities and skills that will continue to make them excellent members of the board.
As a third year member of the SBNC, I can attest to the care and thoroughness with which the committee vets and considers the candidates who come before us. Amber and Bob have earned our confidence and trust that they will continue to effectively serve on the board.
Throughout her term on the board, Amber has acted with transparency and integrity, and has proved herself to be a team player and someone who gets things done. Over the past year, as president of the board, she has worked incredibly hard on many initiatives, including the board’s hiring of exemplary senior administrative leaders and developing a sound budget.
Bob has also been a valuable addition to the school board. As a parent of two adult children who went through Scarsdale schools, Bob has a broad perspective of the school system, which has been of value during his service. Likewise his professional background as an architect has been helpful as the district has numerous significant capital projects underway.
I urge our community to vote Tuesday, May 16, to support Amber Yusuf and Bob Klein, two highly qualified candidates who have and will continue to positively contribute to the Scarsdale Board of Education and our school community.
