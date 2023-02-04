The Westchester County Board of Legislators is considering passing a law to prevent, or make it more difficult for, a candidate like Congressman George Santos (who lied about almost every aspect of his life during the campaign) from holding elective office in this county.

I think the proposed law doesn’t go far enough. Candidates for every office (local, county, state and federal) should be required to provide biographical information, including the candidate’s educational, military and employment histories to the New York State Board of Elections when the candidate files nominating petitions.

