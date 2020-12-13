Regarding the editorial last week [“The crèche chronicles,” Dec. 4] on the Scarsdale crèche matter, William Glendon, a prominent litigation lawyer with Rogers and Wells, was mayor at the time of the Supreme Court case. I was the deputy mayor. There were different views of the matter at the board level and in the community. Bill believed that the crèche should be displayed on public property, as should other religious symbols, provided they were privately owned. Others felt that it was government entanglement in religion and that an unattended display was not freedom of expression. The appellate decision allowing the crèche to be displayed in Boniface Circle Park was consistent with Bill’s view. However, he pushed for Supreme Court ruling in the interests of a dispositive ruling, which was the fairest way to proceed.
About 30 Scarsdale residents attended the Supreme Court trial and after the proceedings, Bill hosted a reception at his firm’s Washington office. His comments were that there were strongly held opinions on both sides, and once the court decided, we would close ranks. We respect the process, and therefore abide by the decision without rancor. Bill’s administration of the matter and his comments were elegant — what one expects of the Scarsdale mayor.
EDWARD FALKENBERG
Oak Lane
