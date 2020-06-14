New York State Assemblyman Tom Abinanti (D-District 92) is an outstanding public servant. He has initiated and co-sponsored progressive and sound legislation. His pro-environment record, including anti-hydrofracking and emphasis on climate change, has brought consistent endorsement by the League of Conservation Voters. He has worked tirelessly for equal rights: statutory recognition of Roe v. Wade, equal pay for equal work, and stricter anti-harassment measures. A leader in gun safety legislation, he has fought to ban 3D printed guns. Tom has voted to raise the minimum wage, and to protect consumers and small businesses. He has helped to obtain funding grants for local sidewalks and the Greenburgh Nature Center. He was instrumental in obtaining the local hotel tax, which will benefit Greenburgh.
Tom Abinanti is running in the primary against a virtually unknown and uninvolved opponent who did not even vote in the 2019 county executive election or in recent State or Assembly elections.
I know Tom Abinanti well. He has always been courageous, unwilling to sacrifice principle, standing up against abuse of power. For his record of dedicated public service, Tom Abinanti deserves reelection and our vote in the June 23 primary.
WILLIAM S. GREENAWALT
Hartsdale
New York Democratic State committeeman, 92nd A.D.
