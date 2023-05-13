It gives me great pleasure to endorse Amber Yusuf, who was nominated by the School Board Nominating Committee for a trustee position on the Scarsdale Board of Education. It is my strongly held opinion that reelecting Amber to a second term is critical to maintaining the strength of the board and will best serve our schools.
Amber Yusuf has not only proven to this community that she is an effective leader, she has also consistently provided solid rationale and direction when working through the very difficult issues posed during the past few years. Through her countless years of service to the school district through the PTA, PT Council (PTC) and board of education, she has gained the respect of community members, the district’s cabinet, administrators, teachers and staff. These connections are integral to the upcoming onboarding of a new superintendent and developing a strategic plan for the future of our district.
I was fortunate enough to have served side by side for three years with Amber on the PTC and then worked closely with her when she joined the board of education and I was the SHS PTA president. During that time, I witnessed firsthand that, in addition to being smart, knowledgeable and organized, Amber is practical, down to earth and always able to see the big picture. She studies every issue from all angles and with an open mind, not afraid to address tough questions and have the conversations that need to be had before coming to a decision.
Importantly, Amber is a strong proponent of parent involvement in school-based activities and district-level committees and she has shown during her first term that she believes in transparency when it comes to the work of the board of education. She always leads with diplomacy, integrity and grace, is level headed, logical and an amazing listener, making sure everyone feels heard and understood. Most importantly for the board of education, Amber always puts the interest of the entire district before herself and we are a better community because of her.
I cannot think of anyone better suited to serve our community and school system as a trustee on the Scarsdale Board of Education.
Please be sure to vote on May 16 and I strongly urge you to vote for Amber.
