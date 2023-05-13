It gives me great pleasure to endorse Amber Yusuf, who was nominated by the School Board Nominating Committee for a trustee position on the Scarsdale Board of Education. It is my strongly held opinion that reelecting Amber to a second term is critical to maintaining the strength of the board and will best serve our schools.

Amber Yusuf has not only proven to this community that she is an effective leader, she has also consistently provided solid rationale and direction when working through the very difficult issues posed during the past few years. Through her countless years of service to the school district through the PTA, PT Council (PTC) and board of education, she has gained the respect of community members, the district’s cabinet, administrators, teachers and staff. These connections are integral to the upcoming onboarding of a new superintendent and developing a strategic plan for the future of our district.

